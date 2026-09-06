Miracle in the Mud: Survivor Found Alive After Nepal Floods

Amidst Nepal’s devastating floods, a miraculous story emerged. Chandika Kumari Shrestha, presumed dead, was found alive ten days later by rescue teams in her collapsed home in Betrawati. Her family had already begun mourning her loss, believing she had perished in the disaster.

Rescue officer Mahendra Darnal shared how they found Shrestha. Her four-storey house was swept away and left amid quicksand. Police heard her cries for help while patrolling the area. A meticulous 45-minute rescue operation led to her safe extraction and transportation to an army hospital.

The calamity has so far claimed over 1,300 lives, leaving thousands missing. Rescuers continue their painstaking search through deep mud and debris. Authorities have discovered bodies far from disaster sites. Hope dims, but search efforts persist with occasional heartening discoveries, including children reunited with their families.