Miracle in the Mud: Survivor Found Alive After Nepal Floods

Chandika Kumari Shrestha was found alive ten days after deadly floods hit Nepal. Initially believed dead, she survived in a narrow air pocket in her collapsed home. Rescue efforts continue in Betrawati as the floods have claimed over 1,300 lives, with thousands still missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 18:42 IST
Miracle in the Mud: Survivor Found Alive After Nepal Floods

Amidst Nepal’s devastating floods, a miraculous story emerged. Chandika Kumari Shrestha, presumed dead, was found alive ten days later by rescue teams in her collapsed home in Betrawati. Her family had already begun mourning her loss, believing she had perished in the disaster.

Rescue officer Mahendra Darnal shared how they found Shrestha. Her four-storey house was swept away and left amid quicksand. Police heard her cries for help while patrolling the area. A meticulous 45-minute rescue operation led to her safe extraction and transportation to an army hospital.

The calamity has so far claimed over 1,300 lives, leaving thousands missing. Rescuers continue their painstaking search through deep mud and debris. Authorities have discovered bodies far from disaster sites. Hope dims, but search efforts persist with occasional heartening discoveries, including children reunited with their families.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026