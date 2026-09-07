U.S. Peace Envoys Rekindle Hope in Ukraine Talks

U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, renewing efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite no breakthrough in Moscow, the envoys expressed optimism. Talks included security, economic guarantees, and air defence supplies. Ukraine seeks peace before the 2028 U.S. elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:18 IST
U.S. Peace Envoys Rekindle Hope in Ukraine Talks
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U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push to resolve the long-standing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The meeting followed discussions in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where no immediate breakthroughs were reported.

During the talks, Witkoff indicated that new ideas surfaced in Moscow, although specifics were undisclosed. Zelenskiy welcomed the proposals and emphasized Ukraine's readiness for trilateral negotiations. Discussions with the U.S. also covered potential air defence supplies and energy support for Ukraine before winter.

As Ukraine seeks security and economic guarantees, cautious optimism grows in Kyiv. The presence of European advisors in the talks highlighted international involvement. Despite the persistent conflict, there are signs of hope for peace before the next U.S. presidential elections in 2028.

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