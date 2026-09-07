Armed Incident at Ohio Fair Involves Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton

An individual attacked Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown. Acton was unharmed, but several people were injured, and the attacker, Patrick Havas, was arrested. The incident received condemnation from both parties, emphasizing the need for safe electoral campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 05:07 IST
Armed Incident at Ohio Fair Involves Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton
individual

In a disturbing turn of events at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown, Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, faced an armed assailant. Although Acton remained unharmed, the attacker injured multiple individuals before being apprehended by authorities.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Havas, was reportedly carrying multiple weapons and is expected to face charges of assault and disorderly conduct. The attack raised immediate concerns about the safety of political candidates and their ability to engage with the public without fear of violence.

Reactions poured in from both sides of the political aisle, with calls for election campaigns to remain peaceful. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and representatives from both Acton's and her opponent's campaigns strongly condemned the attack, underscoring the non-partisan stance against such incidents.

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