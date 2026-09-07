AfD's Historic Surge Shakes Up German Politics

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has made a significant political breakthrough, capturing first place with 44% of the vote in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. This is the first time a far-right party is leading at the state level since World War Two, presenting a major challenge to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives.

The election drew a substantial turnout with 77% of eligible voters casting ballots, demonstrating clear dissatisfaction with Germany's current federal government. The AfD's campaign focused on tightening immigration policies and shifting Germany’s alliances, emphasizing a return to what it perceives as traditional values.

Ulrich Siegmund, the AfD's lead candidate in Saxony-Anhalt, hailed the victory as historic and a step towards national power in the future federal elections. The result has intensified discussions around Germany’s political direction, with mainstream parties refusing to collaborate with the AfD.