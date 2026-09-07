AfD Makes Historic Strides in Saxony-Anhalt Elections

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) won first place in Saxony-Anhalt's state elections, marking the first time a far-right party may gain power at the state level since World War Two. With 44.4% of the vote, the AfD has invoked nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiments to appeal to voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:24 IST
AfD Makes Historic Strides in Saxony-Anhalt Elections

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has emerged victorious in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, achieving a historic milestone as a far-right party poised to potentially hold state-level power for the first time since World War Two, according to exit poll data by ARD broadcaster.

The AfD clinched 44.4% of the vote, leaving Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservatives far behind with 18.3%. This unprecedented performance underscores the party's rising national popularity, as it taps into discontent with established political entities.

Despite its growing influence, the mainstream political factions remain hesitant to align with the AfD, given its hardline policies and controversial stance on immigration. Nonetheless, the party's calls for reviving German patriotism continue to resonate with a significant voter base.

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