Security Scare at Ohio Fair: Governor Candidate Targeted

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was the target of an attack at the Canfield Fair by armed suspect Patrick Havas. Acton was unharmed, but the suspect caused a disturbance before being apprehended and charged with assault. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:45 IST
Security Scare at Ohio Fair: Governor Candidate Targeted
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A dramatic scene unfolded at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown, Ohio, as gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton found herself the target of an attack by an armed individual. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Patrick Havas, attempted to approach Acton, causing chaos and knocking over several people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Havas was armed with a taser and two pistols. Fortunately, Acton was uninjured in the incident. The suspect is now in custody at Mahoning County Jail, facing charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

In response to the incident, both Acton's campaign and the campaign of her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, voiced strong condemnation. Political figures across Ohio, including members of both parties, have united in denouncing the attack as a reminder of the need for safety in political engagements.

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