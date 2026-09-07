Security Scare at Ohio Fair: Governor Candidate Targeted

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown, Ohio, as gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton found herself the target of an attack by an armed individual. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Patrick Havas, attempted to approach Acton, causing chaos and knocking over several people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Havas was armed with a taser and two pistols. Fortunately, Acton was uninjured in the incident. The suspect is now in custody at Mahoning County Jail, facing charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

In response to the incident, both Acton's campaign and the campaign of her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, voiced strong condemnation. Political figures across Ohio, including members of both parties, have united in denouncing the attack as a reminder of the need for safety in political engagements.