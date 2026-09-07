Opinion Poll Reveals Waning Support for Spanish Prime Minister Amidst Ceuta Crisis

A new opinion poll unveils that nearly 90% of Spaniards hold Morocco responsible for the mass migrant crossings into Ceuta in late July.

The poll conveys widespread dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the crisis, with a majority labeling his approach as 'bad' or 'very bad.'

This has translated into declining support for Sanchez's party as conservative and far-right parties gain traction amongst voters.