Opinion Poll Reveals Waning Support for Spanish Prime Minister Amidst Ceuta Crisis
A recent opinion poll highlights that almost 90% of Spaniards blame Morocco for the mass migrant crossings into Ceuta in late July. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's management of the situation is widely criticized, leading to a decrease in his party's support and an increase for conservative and far-right parties.
A new opinion poll unveils that nearly 90% of Spaniards hold Morocco responsible for the mass migrant crossings into Ceuta in late July.
The poll conveys widespread dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the crisis, with a majority labeling his approach as 'bad' or 'very bad.'
This has translated into declining support for Sanchez's party as conservative and far-right parties gain traction amongst voters.