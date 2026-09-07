Opinion Poll Reveals Waning Support for Spanish Prime Minister Amidst Ceuta Crisis

A recent opinion poll highlights that almost 90% of Spaniards blame Morocco for the mass migrant crossings into Ceuta in late July. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's management of the situation is widely criticized, leading to a decrease in his party's support and an increase for conservative and far-right parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:20 IST
Opinion Poll Reveals Waning Support for Spanish Prime Minister Amidst Ceuta Crisis
Pedro Sanchez

A new opinion poll unveils that nearly 90% of Spaniards hold Morocco responsible for the mass migrant crossings into Ceuta in late July.

The poll conveys widespread dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the crisis, with a majority labeling his approach as 'bad' or 'very bad.'

This has translated into declining support for Sanchez's party as conservative and far-right parties gain traction amongst voters.

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