BRS Takes Stand in Telangana Assembly: KTR Challenges Revanth Reddy

BRS working president KT Rama Rao participated in the Telangana Assembly session, holding the state government accountable for alleged attacks on women MLAs by Revanth Reddy's administration. KTR demanded an apology from the Chief Minister, vowing to raise key governance issues during the ongoing session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:25 IST
BRS Takes Stand in Telangana Assembly: KTR Challenges Revanth Reddy
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao made a significant appearance at the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday. As the assembly session unfolds, he emphasized the party's commitment to holding the state government accountable on pressing issues.

Addressing the media, KTR accused the administration led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of attacking women BRS MLAs, demanding that Reddy explain the actions of his government. He insisted that an apology is imperative for the alleged humiliation faced by BRS leaders in the Legislative Assembly.

KTR criticized recent political developments as "petty dramas and cheap theatrics," aimed at evading crucial discussions. Stressing the role of BRS as the principal opposition, he pledged to scrutinize the government's track record on specific governance milestones, ensuring public concerns are addressed.

The BRS leader vowed to question the government's handling of various issues in the Assembly and Legislative Council, while rejecting any attempts of intimidation from the Chief Minister's camp. KTR reiterated that responsible parties must face consequences for any attacks on BRS leaders.

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