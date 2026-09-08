Punjab Congress Calls for Government Dismissal Over Dalit Man's Tragic Suicide Amid Drug Menace Allegations

The Punjab Congress, led by working president Raj Kumar Verka, has urged the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government following the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit activist. Singh's death comes amid allegations of government brutality against those exposing the state's drug issues, with rising calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:16 IST
Punjab Congress Calls for Government Dismissal Over Dalit Man's Tragic Suicide Amid Drug Menace Allegations
Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Punjab Congress has called for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government after the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, claiming it was a consequence of state brutality against those questioning the drug menace. Raj Kumar Verka, the state's Congress working president, demanded accountability from the authorities.

Verka highlighted that Singh, a daily wage worker from Toor Banzara village, ended his life after being suppressed for questioning the pervasive drug problem in Punjab. Allegations include severe torture of those who voice concerns at government events, exemplified by Singh's treatment after his confrontation at a Bhagwant Mann rally.

Adding to the accusations, BJP District President Daaman Bajwa alleged that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema ignored Singh's concerns during a village visit, leading to his public humiliation and subsequent death. The incident casts a shadow over Punjab's handling of its drug crisis, and raises questions about the protection of citizens’ rights and the efficacy of public health responses.

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