Escalation in the Gulf: Houthis Intensify Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Tehran-backed Houthis have launched significant attacks on four Saudi cities, resulting in over 70 injuries and setting oil infrastructures on fire. The conflict with Saudi Arabia has reignited tensions between Iran and the U.S., impacting global oil prices by threatening Middle Eastern energy supply routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:05 IST
Escalation in the Gulf: Houthis Intensify Attacks on Saudi Arabia
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In a significant escalation of the Middle East conflict, Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis attacked four Saudi cities, leaving more than 70 injured and igniting oil installations. The attacks, involving drones and missiles, marked a major extension of the ongoing six-month-old war.

Saudi authorities reported injuries among women and children, highlighting the severity of one of the largest assaults on the kingdom since the onset of hostilities initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran earlier this year. The Houthis claim responsibility for launching a large-scale operation deep into Saudi territory, striking key targets, including a Saudi airbase and state oil company facilities.

The resurgence of fighting this September, after a lull in August, has led to increased global oil prices, surpassing $99 per barrel. The conflict threatens to have a significant impact on global energy supplies, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, heightening international economic tensions.

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