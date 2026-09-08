Escalation in the Gulf: Houthis Intensify Attacks on Saudi Arabia

In a significant escalation of the Middle East conflict, Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis attacked four Saudi cities, leaving more than 70 injured and igniting oil installations. The attacks, involving drones and missiles, marked a major extension of the ongoing six-month-old war.

Saudi authorities reported injuries among women and children, highlighting the severity of one of the largest assaults on the kingdom since the onset of hostilities initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran earlier this year. The Houthis claim responsibility for launching a large-scale operation deep into Saudi territory, striking key targets, including a Saudi airbase and state oil company facilities.

The resurgence of fighting this September, after a lull in August, has led to increased global oil prices, surpassing $99 per barrel. The conflict threatens to have a significant impact on global energy supplies, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, heightening international economic tensions.