Burundians in Kenya: Seeking Safety Amid Deportation Concerns

Fearing violence and deportation, many Burundians in Kenya are seeking to return home despite a temporary amnesty for undocumented East Africans. Concerns are rising following President Ruto's directive to close foreign-run small businesses. Critics argue the crackdown targets foreigners as scapegoats for economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:28 IST
Burundians in Kenya: Seeking Safety Amid Deportation Concerns

On Tuesday, a significant number of Burundians gathered at their embassy in Nairobi, seeking travel documents to return home due to fears of violence and deportation. This comes despite a temporary amnesty for undocumented East Africans, following President Ruto's directive to close foreign-operated small businesses.

The Kenyan presidency assured that registered foreigners could work in sectors other than small-scale businesses and gave unregistered individuals 90 days to formalize their status. However, many Burundians remained skeptical. 'We feel unwanted here,' said Habonimana Jacques, a Burundian taxi driver, citing ongoing harassment.

Burundi's Foreign Affairs Minister, Edouard Bizimana, was unavailable for comment. Critiques of the crackdown claim foreign nationals are unfairly blamed for economic woes. Kenyan spokesperson Hussein Mohamed later affirmed the 90-day amnesty, warning against xenophobic behavior, with enforcement to follow if necessary.

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