Veer Guardian-2026: Strengthening Indo-Japan Defense Ties

Exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026' between the Indian Air Force and Japan Air Self Defence Force kicks off at Air Force Station Jodhpur tomorrow, running until September 22, 2026. The exercise features a display of frontline combat aircraft including India's indigenous LCA Tejas and Japan's F-2A, reflecting the strengthening defense ties.

The two-week-long drill involves advanced operational missions, mission planning conferences, and expert exchanges, fostering deep operational synergy. This collaboration believes to enhance tactical proficiency and mutual understanding, underscoring the strategic cooperation between India and Japan.

The Indian Air Force announced via social media that two JASDF C-2 aircraft have arrived, signaling Japan's participation. The exercise aims to bolster interoperability and the longstanding bonds of friendship, with 110 Japanese personnel and multiple aircraft joining the exercise.