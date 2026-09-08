India's Hockey Team May Return to Iconic Blue Jersey for Asian Games 2026

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has indicated that India’s hockey team could see a return to its traditional blue jersey for the 2026 Asian Games, after using an orange jersey at the FIH World Cup 2026. Tirkey emphasized that the color change was not permanent.

The change to orange sparked debate, with notable figures like former India captain Viren Rasquinha and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning the decision. Ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Tirkey reassured that the team could revert to blue, highlighting that the orange jersey was not introduced under any external pressure.

The Indian women’s hockey team recently achieved their best World Cup result since 1974 by finishing fifth, enhancing their confidence and expectations for the Asian Games. Meanwhile, the men’s team, finishing eighth, showed progress despite some defensive issues. As Team India prepares for the continental event, hopes are high for a commendable performance.