Putin and Trump's Constructive Dialogue on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump engaged in a constructive hour-long call. Trump emphasized the need for the Ukraine war to end soon. Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, confirmed discussions included recent U.S. peace negotiations in Moscow and Kyiv, with Putin outlining potential U.S. contributions toward conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:03 IST
Putin and Trump's Constructive Dialogue on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump had a 'constructive and frank' hour-long conversation as reported by the Kremlin on Tuesday. Trump emphasized his desire for the conflict in Ukraine to conclude swiftly.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, informed the press that the discussion focused on the outcomes of recent visits by U.S. peace negotiators to Moscow and Kyiv. During the call, Putin shared with Trump potential actions the U.S. might take to facilitate an end to the ongoing conflict.

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