Putin and Trump's Constructive Dialogue on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump had a 'constructive and frank' hour-long conversation as reported by the Kremlin on Tuesday. Trump emphasized his desire for the conflict in Ukraine to conclude swiftly.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, informed the press that the discussion focused on the outcomes of recent visits by U.S. peace negotiators to Moscow and Kyiv. During the call, Putin shared with Trump potential actions the U.S. might take to facilitate an end to the ongoing conflict.