Trump and Putin Seek Swift Resolution to Ukraine Conflict

In a call, U.S. President Trump expressed to Russian President Putin a desire for a quick resolution to the conflict in Ukraine to restore U.S.-Russia relations. Both leaders acknowledged positive outcomes from recent peace negotiations, emphasizing potential economic benefits. They agreed on the importance of prisoner exchanges and ongoing communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:16 IST
Trump and Putin Seek Swift Resolution to Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump

In a recent phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine, saying it would pave the way for restoring U.S.-Russia relations, according to Kremlin reports.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov explained that the leaders evaluated the recent U.S. peace negotiators' visit to Moscow and Kyiv positively. Trump expressed his desire to end the conflict promptly, highlighting significant trade and economic benefits for both nations that a resolution would bring. Putin affirmed support for this approach.

Additionally, Putin and Trump agreed on continuing prisoner exchanges and maintaining communication. While specifics of their discussion were not disclosed, Ushakov described the interaction as constructive, with both leaders committed to future talks if necessary.

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