Telangana Assembly Outcry: Calls for Inquiry into MLA Mistreatment and Unruly Conduct
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi calls for an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of female legislators in Telangana Assembly. The Assembly also condemns inappropriate behavior by BRS members, demanding accountability from Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao for actions that undermine dignity and decorum.
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In the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM voiced his outrage over the reported mistreatment of female legislators Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy. Owaisi urged for a thorough investigation and disciplinary action against those responsible, highlighting that disrespect towards women, especially elected officials, is unacceptable.
Addressing the Assembly in Hyderabad, Owaisi detailed the incident, remarking, "A legislator's dignity was compromised; her hair was pulled, and her sari stepped on. They are my sisters, and a woman's honor represents our state's honor. A complete inquiry and strict action are necessary."
The Assembly also unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing derogatory remarks made by BRS MLCs against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The resolution censured the inappropriate public behavior of the BRS members and urged Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao to apologize, asserting that no political disagreement justifies undermining the Assembly's integrity.