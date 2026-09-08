Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

The major U.S. stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, as renewed hostilities in the Middle East led to increased oil prices, and markets await critical inflation data expected later this week. Investors are re-evaluating rate-hike expectations amid Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments and a robust jobs report.

This shortened week, post-Labor Day, is set to focus on the release of the Consumer Price Index on Friday and the Producer Price Index on Thursday. Inflation readings carry significant weight for the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory, with Chair Kevin Warsh aiming to stabilize prices.

Currently, there's a 58.4% probability of an interest rate hike this month, based on the CME FedWatch tool. However, Glenmede strategists caution that a rate hike remains uncertain, contingent on the inflation impulse driven by energy, which has not yet shown broadening effects. Market volatility continues as different factors, including geopolitical tensions, impact both stocks and investor sentiment.