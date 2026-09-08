Power Struggles Ignite Protests in Gambia: A Nation Plunged into Darkness

In a dramatic display of public dissent, Gambian protesters took to the streets overnight to decry severe power outages affecting the nation. Key locations, including near the President's official residence, saw significant unrest as citizens demanded an end to prolonged blackouts.

In Banjul, the capital, demonstrators set fire to tyres and constructed barricades, chanting for President Adama Barrow's resignation, all under the watchful eye of heavily armed police who deployed tear gas in response. The protests highlight widespread dissatisfaction ahead of a pivotal election.

The government acknowledges the crisis and promises swift action. President Barrow, seeking a third term in the upcoming December election, assures improvements as new generators are expected to alleviate the power issues by the month's end.