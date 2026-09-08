U.S. Targets Iran's Aviation Sector with Fresh Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions
The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's aviation sector to increase economic pressure on Tehran. These measures affect Iranian airlines, foreign intermediaries, and firms in Turkey and the UAE involved in aiding Iran's aviation procurement. The sanctions are part of broader efforts to restrict Tehran's access to foreign currency and sensitive technology.
The United States intensified its economic offensive against Tehran by issuing 36 new sanctions on Tuesday, aimed squarely at Iran's aviation sector and associated companies. This move represents a calculated escalation as the Middle Eastern conflict drags into its seventh month.
The U.S. Treasury Department singled out Mahan Air—already blacklisted by both the U.S. and the EU—alongside other Iranian airlines. The sanctions also targeted covert operations, foreign partners, and deceptive shipping lanes that Washington alleges Iran employs to procure American aircraft and sensitive technology.
In a strategic alert, the Treasury cautioned financial institutions to expose procurement networks backing Iran’s aviation industry. The actions serve the dual purpose of undermining Iran's economic capabilities while pressuring Tehran over its political strategies, including maritime blockades and oil export restrictions.
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