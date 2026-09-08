Argentina Takes Legal Action Against Israeli Energy Firm Over Falkland Islands Oil Exploration

Argentina's government has filed a criminal complaint against Israeli company Navitas Petroleum and others over oil exploration in the Falkland Islands. This move, supported by President Javier Milei, escalates Argentina's sovereignty dispute with Britain and aims to penalize firms involved in hydrocarbons in the contested territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:35 IST
Argentina Takes Legal Action Against Israeli Energy Firm Over Falkland Islands Oil Exploration

On Tuesday, Argentina made a bold legal move by filing a criminal complaint against the Israeli energy firm, Navitas Petroleum, and its executives. Accusations center on operations in the Falkland Islands, reflecting an intensified stance by President Javier Milei on sovereignty disputes with Britain.

The presidency's statement outlined that Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno submitted the complaint against various subsidiaries and corporate directors of Navitas, citing violations of Argentine law due to holding British-issued licenses for hydrocarbon projects.

This action underscores a deepening confrontation over the Falklands. As Milei pushes for further punitive measures through Congress, focus has turned to the Sea Lion Project, managed by Navitas and Rockhopper. Despite the controversy, the companies maintain their operations are fully compliant with Falkland Islands governance.

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