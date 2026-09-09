High Stakes Showdown: Sununu vs. Pappas in New Hampshire Senate Battle

The November race for New Hampshire's open U.S. Senate seat will see former Republican Senator John Sununu compete against Democratic Representative Chris Pappas. With both sides carrying substantial financial backing, the race could change the balance of the Senate.

Pappas maintains a frontrunner status thanks to Democratic establishment support, overcoming a challenge from progressive Karishma Manzur. Meanwhile, Sununu, a seasoned politician with ties to President Trump, faces hurdles due to Trump's waning favorability amidst political challenges.

New Hampshire voters are known for their independent streak, splitting their electoral support across party lines. The Senate race is poised to attract significant attention and funding, with potential national ramifications on party control in Congress.