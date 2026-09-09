Jessica Pegula: Triumph in the 'Battle of the Billionaires'

Jessica Pegula advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals for the third consecutive year after defeating Emma Navarro. Despite an error-laden match, she battled through to set up a clash with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Pegula's victory marks her 50th win of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 08:53 IST
Jessica Pegula: Triumph in the 'Battle of the Billionaires'
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula demonstrated resilience as she advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals for the third year in succession by overcoming Emma Navarro. The American star came from a set down to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, setting up a semifinal rematch with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The game, delayed by Frances Tiafoe's extended match, featured inconsistent play and numerous errors from both sides. However, Pegula found a way to adjust, digging deep to secure the win in an encounter colloquially known as the 'Battle of the Billionaires' due to the players' affluent backgrounds.

Pegula's ability to focus and fight through 'demons' on the court was pivotal in her victory. This win marks her 50th of the season, making her the first woman on the tour to reach such a number in 2026, underscoring her formidable form and competitive spirit.

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