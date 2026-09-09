Australia's Social Media Legislation Sparks US Concerns

Australia defended its proposed social media regulations on Wednesday, asserting no risk to its relationship with the United States despite reports of criticism from the Trump administration.

The Labor government plans to allow users to opt out of algorithms, enabling them to control their feeds. Non-compliant social media firms face fines up to A$109.2 million ($79 million).

This regulatory move has caused friction, with Trump warning against digital service taxes. Despite the tensions, Prime Minister Albanese emphasizes decisions based on national interests and plans to maintain a 'very good' relationship with Trump.