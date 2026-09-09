Controversy Erupts Over Bageshwar Baba's Remarks on Bengali Culture

In a recent development, Congress leader Manash Sarkar has filed a police complaint against Dhirendra Shastri, widely recognized as Bageshwar Baba, alleging that his comments about Bengali identity and culinary customs have caused significant offense and could lead to societal unrest in the region.

Sarkar, expressing his discontent to ANI, criticized Shastri's statements regarding the Bengali community as hypocritical and intrusive. He questioned Shastri's authority to dictate dietary choices, asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to clarify their stance on Shastri's views.

This controversy arose after Shastri's call for abstaining from non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja sparked backlash across West Bengal. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and others have reaffirmed the importance of traditional dietary practices, emphasizing individual choice and cultural norms.