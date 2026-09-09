Delhi Gears Up for BRICS Summit with Unprecedented Security Measures

As Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13, extensive security and traffic arrangements are in full swing. With thousands of security personnel deployed, the city is implementing measures to ensure the seamless movement of international delegations while maintaining stringent security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:42 IST
Delhi Gears Up for BRICS Summit with Unprecedented Security Measures
Delhi decorated with posters and lighting ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an effort to ensure a smooth BRICS Summit in Delhi, the city is witnessing a massive increase in security and logistics arrangements. From September 11 to 13, the Bharat Mandapam will host the international gathering, as preparations, evident months in the making, now adorn the capital's streets with BRICS-themed banners and enhanced night lighting.

Sachin Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for New Delhi, stated that law and order, security, and anti-terror measures have all been meticulously coordinated. "The New Delhi district is ready," Sharma affirmed to ANI, indicating multiple briefings and point-by-point safety checks by senior officers as the summit approaches. With foreign delegates arriving imminently, final logistical checks are underway, focusing on surveillance and intelligence efforts.

Social media monitoring, anti-graffiti patrolling, and heightened security at summit-related venues are among the strategies employed by the police. Attention to detail extends to covering function sites inside and out, involving robust deployments and anti-terror measures. Simultaneously, Delhi Police and Traffic Police have crafted a comprehensive plan for VVIP movements, employing CCTV, biometric passes, and GPS tracking to safeguard against potential threats. Citizen cooperation and careful planning are urged as traffic diversions and road closures loom during the summit days.

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