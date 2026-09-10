Dhinakaran Slams Tamil Nadu CM as Villain in Reality Amid Political Tensions

AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran criticizes Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of acting villainous in real life despite being a hero on screen. He opposes a new Assembly complex project, warns of rising living costs, and dismisses AMMK-AIADMK merger rumors as Vijay begins an investment-focused trip abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:49 IST
Dhinakaran Slams Tamil Nadu CM as Villain in Reality Amid Political Tensions
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran launched a scathing critique against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. On Thursday, speaking to reporters in a private hotel, Dhinakaran accused Vijay of portraying a heroic image in films while behaving villainously in real life.

Addressing the impending Assembly by-election, Dhinakaran suggested fielding a common candidate against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. He emphasized the need for discussions with alliance partners before making a final decision.

Dhinakaran harshly criticized the state government’s plan to construct a new Assembly complex, citing potential impacts on fishermen's livelihoods and traffic congestion. Amid warnings about the soaring costs of essential commodities like rice and sugar, he dismissed any notion of an AMMK merger with AIADMK, reiterating their coalition alignment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay prepares for his maiden international trip as Chief Minister. Scheduled to depart for London on September 10, CM Vijay aims to attract foreign investment and establish Tamil Nadu as a prime business destination. The trip involves high-level meetings with European industrialists, with logistics meticulously planned by Chennai Airport authorities.

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