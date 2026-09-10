Fuel Frontlines: The Battle Over Petrol Stations in Ukraine

Russian forces executed a rare assault on a petrol station in Kyiv, causing injuries to four individuals and igniting multiple fires, as confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the oil company Ukrnafta on Thursday.

The station, located in southwestern Kyiv, saw extensive damage including the destruction of at least one vehicle and resulted in a fire spreading to a neighboring building, according to emergency services.

This attack is part of a sustained Russian campaign targeting Ukrainian logistics, especially impacting the supply chains crucial for military operations. Likewise, Ukraine has retaliated by striking Russian fuel infrastructure, exacerbating existing shortages.