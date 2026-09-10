Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over Rally Permissions and Democratic Suppression

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the UP government of obstructing democratic programs by denying his party's rally permit in Bulandshahr. He challenged reasons for the denial, including waterlogging issues for helicopter landings. Yadav criticized media suppression and promised development in Lakhimpur Kheri if SP gains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:09 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over Rally Permissions and Democratic Suppression
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a charged press conference, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly suppressing democratic rights. He claimed the administration had denied permission for a proposed party rally in Bulandshahr, raising questions about the state's political openness.

Yadav accused officials of initially misleading the party by assuring permission would be granted. However, with the onset of the Sawan season, they revoked the permission, citing logistical issues. Despite rescheduling efforts, Yadav faced refusals for ground permits and helicopter landings due to disputed claims of waterlogging.

The SP leader further contended that the government was stifling journalistic freedom, targeting reporters who critiqued its actions. He committed that an SP-led administration would prioritize infrastructural and ecological initiatives in Lakhimpur Kheri, advocating for economic equality and transparency.

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