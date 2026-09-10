Red Sea Ripples: Yemen's Houthis Shake Global Trade

In a bold move that threatens global trade, Yemen's Iran-linked Houthis seized the historic port city of Mocha on Thursday, gaining control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime route. Sources from the Yemeni government confirmed the Houthi's aggressive maneuvers.

This development marks a further complication in the ongoing conflict between Saudi Arabia’s Yemeni allies and the Houthis, potentially jeopardizing global energy supplies. The escalation presses on despite a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022, which halted years of war but failed to bring lasting peace to the region.

The Houthis have become a formidable force, extending their influence over key areas, thus threatening to isolate Gulf oil producers by disrupting critical shipping lanes. The conflict's reach extended as numerous civilians sought refuge, and Pakistan conveyed Saudi warnings to Tehran to check its Houthi allies.