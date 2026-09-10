Red Sea Ripples: Yemen's Houthis Shake Global Trade

The Iran-aligned Houthis have taken control of Yemen's historic port city, Mocha, increasing tensions around the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait and threatening global shipping routes. Amid escalating violence, Saudi Arabia warns Iran to rein in its allies, as attacks on the Red Sea and Saudi territories continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:10 IST
Red Sea Ripples: Yemen's Houthis Shake Global Trade
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In a bold move that threatens global trade, Yemen's Iran-linked Houthis seized the historic port city of Mocha on Thursday, gaining control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime route. Sources from the Yemeni government confirmed the Houthi's aggressive maneuvers.

This development marks a further complication in the ongoing conflict between Saudi Arabia’s Yemeni allies and the Houthis, potentially jeopardizing global energy supplies. The escalation presses on despite a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022, which halted years of war but failed to bring lasting peace to the region.

The Houthis have become a formidable force, extending their influence over key areas, thus threatening to isolate Gulf oil producers by disrupting critical shipping lanes. The conflict's reach extended as numerous civilians sought refuge, and Pakistan conveyed Saudi warnings to Tehran to check its Houthi allies.

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