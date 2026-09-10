Dragons and Elephants: Xi Jinping's Landmark Visit to New Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting New Delhi for the first time in seven years, attending the BRICS summit. This visit aims to ease diplomatic tensions, although business ties between China and India remain strained, with ongoing regulatory issues and mutual suspicion despite India's recent easing of some investment restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:50 IST
Dragons and Elephants: Xi Jinping's Landmark Visit to New Delhi
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Chinese President Xi Jinping's imminent arrival in New Delhi marks his first visit to India in seven years, coinciding with the annual BRICS summit. While the diplomatic ripple of this visit could thaw strained relations, the business landscape still grapples with unresolved regulatory hurdles and mutual distrust, experts suggest.

Amidst a backdrop of historical skirmishes and persisting skepticism, bilateral economic ties are yet to see a comparable improvement since India relaxed certain investment restrictions imposed post-2020 clashes. While ventures like Vivo Mobile’s joint venture have emerged, major players remain cautious of heightened scrutiny.

As both nations confront U.S. trade policies, the potential role of China as a reliable economic partner is highlighted by analysts. However, delays in visa issuance and equipment exports reflect a diplomatic interplay that could be navigated with a successful meeting between Xi and Modi, paving pathways for improved commercial collaboration.

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