Israel Dismantles Hezbollah's Underground Stronghold

The Israeli military has dismantled Hezbollah's underground infrastructure at Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, according to the prime minister's office. The operation completes a security zone establishment in the area. Israeli forces will remain to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its presence and capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:52 IST
Israel Dismantles Hezbollah's Underground Stronghold
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On Thursday, the Israeli military announced the successful dismantling of Hezbollah's underground infrastructure located at the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon. The prime minister's office confirmed the completion of establishing a security zone in this strategic area.

The operation is part of Israel's ongoing efforts to mitigate threats from Hezbollah, a group aligned with Iran. Israeli officials emphasized the importance of maintaining control in the region to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its presence or rebuilding its military capabilities.

Israeli forces are set to remain within the newly established security zone, ensuring vigilance against any resurgence of Hezbollah activities. This measure reflects Israel's commitment to long-term regional stability.

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