Houthis' Control Over Mocha Sparks Global Shipping Concerns

In a significant development, Iran-aligned Houthis have taken control of Yemen's port city of Mocha. This move allows them to extend their reach along the Red Sea coast toward key strategic islands, further threatening global shipping routes.

The capture of Mocha enhances Iranian influence and complicates U.S. efforts to stabilize the region, particularly ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Military sources report that the Houthis are gaining leverage over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime passage.

The international community, led by the U.N., is urged to address this new phase in the Yemen war as global oil prices have surged, reflecting the heightened tensions and potential supply disruptions.