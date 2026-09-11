High-Level Talks: Carney and Trump Discuss Ukraine and Iran Conflicts

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and tensions related to Iran. Carney, amidst trade disputes with the U.S., emphasized the importance of collaboration but refrained from providing specific details of their conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 00:13 IST
High-Level Talks: Carney and Trump Discuss Ukraine and Iran Conflicts
Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday announced he had engaged in recent discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump about the conflict in Ukraine and tensions surrounding Iran. These conversations come amid a deepening trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Calgary, Carney highlighted the necessity of cooperation between the two nations. However, he declined to divulge specific details of the discussions he had with Trump.

Carney remarked, "because part of our responsibility is to work together," underpinning the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with the United States despite ongoing trade tensions.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026