High-Level Talks: Carney and Trump Discuss Ukraine and Iran Conflicts

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday announced he had engaged in recent discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump about the conflict in Ukraine and tensions surrounding Iran. These conversations come amid a deepening trade dispute between Canada and the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Calgary, Carney highlighted the necessity of cooperation between the two nations. However, he declined to divulge specific details of the discussions he had with Trump.

Carney remarked, "because part of our responsibility is to work together," underpinning the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with the United States despite ongoing trade tensions.