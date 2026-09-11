Trump's High-Stakes Dallas Convention: Unity or Unraveling?

President Donald Trump, alongside his Republican Party, wrapped up the Dallas convention on Thursday with a clear objective: to galvanize support for the upcoming midterm elections amid historical challenges.

Despite a focus on party unity and policies, attacks on Democrats dominated speeches, framing them as left-wing extremists. Trump's economic narratives were criticized as detached from reality, with bold promises of financial payouts and lower oil prices drawing skepticism.

Vice President JD Vance's keynote hinted at a potential future presidential run, positioning himself as a Trump-like figure with a focus on family and faith. The event remains pivotal for Republicans as they brace for potential electoral shifts.