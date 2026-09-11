The U.S. faced an uptick in consumer prices in August as gasoline costs escalated, following two months of decline. This development could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week, aligning with market predictions.

The impending Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will follow strong components of the Producer Price Index, both crucial indicators for the Federal Reserve's inflation tracking. The rise in oil prices above $100 a barrel and persistent tariff impacts are contributing to sustained inflationary pressures.

Amid these economic challenges, President Trump's approval ratings are suffering ahead of midterm elections, with frustration escalating over increasing gasoline and food prices. The anticipated rate hike by the Federal Reserve would underscore its commitment to curb inflation and maintain economic autonomy amid political pressures.