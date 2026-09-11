VP Vance Shines at Republican Convention, Eyes 2028 White House Run

Vice President JD Vance captivated the audience at the Republican convention in Dallas, signaling his potential as a 2028 presidential contender. In his speech, Vance spotlighted nationalistic fervor, resonating deeply with the pro-Trump crowd.

President Trump, following Vance's address, praised him as a 'very talented guy' and refrained from extensive remarks about his vice president. However, Trump's support for Vance in 2028 remains unconfirmed, as speculation continues about potential contenders for his political legacy.

Vance's structured speech set a clear tone against the Democrats while reinforcing Republican values. His comments on an 'American birthright' underscored his focus on safety and prosperity, themes he argued were overlooked by the opposition. As chants of '48, 48' erupted, the event bore signs of Vance's rising popularity and potential to shape the party's future.