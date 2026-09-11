Trump Stresses AI Leadership to Avoid National Setbacks
President Donald Trump expressed worries that the U.S. could find itself in a precarious situation unless it spearheads the global AI race. When questioned about AI's potential to cause human extinction, he dismissed such concerns, emphasizing the importance of AI leadership instead.
President Donald Trump raised alarms over the United States potentially falling behind in artificial intelligence during a media interaction on Thursday.
Speaking at the Dallas airport, Trump expressed his apprehensions about the implications of not leading the AI race, suggesting it could place the nation in a 'very bad position.'
When pressed about fears of AI-driven human extinction, Trump straightforwardly dismissed these concerns, reaffirming his focus on ensuring U.S. supremacy in AI development.
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