Trump Stresses AI Leadership to Avoid National Setbacks

President Donald Trump expressed worries that the U.S. could find itself in a precarious situation unless it spearheads the global AI race. When questioned about AI's potential to cause human extinction, he dismissed such concerns, emphasizing the importance of AI leadership instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:31 IST
Trump Stresses AI Leadership to Avoid National Setbacks
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump raised alarms over the United States potentially falling behind in artificial intelligence during a media interaction on Thursday.

Speaking at the Dallas airport, Trump expressed his apprehensions about the implications of not leading the AI race, suggesting it could place the nation in a 'very bad position.'

When pressed about fears of AI-driven human extinction, Trump straightforwardly dismissed these concerns, reaffirming his focus on ensuring U.S. supremacy in AI development.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026