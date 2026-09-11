Diplomatic Tensions: Saudi Appeal to U.S. for Military Support

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged President Trump to conduct military strikes against the Houthis. Despite two phone calls, President Trump declined the request. U.S. officials stated that the current administration has no plans for direct military action in the region at present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:37 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Saudi Appeal to U.S. for Military Support
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Diplomatic tensions arose as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reached out to U.S. President Trump, urging him to initiate military action against the Houthis. The appeal, made through two phone calls to President Trump on Thursday, was reported by Axios citing two U.S. officials.

However, President Trump turned down the crown prince's request, signaling that the U.S. has no intention of engaging in direct military intervention against the Houthis at this time. This information was confirmed by U.S. officials familiar with the matter, as stated in the Axios report.

Efforts to independently confirm the report by Reuters remain unverified, as the news agency was not immediately able to corroborate the details of the conversations mentioned in the report.

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