Market Slump: China & Hong Kong Stocks Decline
China and Hong Kong stock markets faced a downturn on Friday, poised for a weekly decline. The slump is attributed to low trading volumes and rising expectations of additional U.S. interest rate hikes, affecting investors' risk appetite.
China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a downturn on Friday, aligning to end the week on a lower note. This downward spiral is largely influenced by thin trading volumes.
Additionally, market analysts blame the drop on growing speculations regarding potential further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Such measures would be aimed at curbing inflation but might reduce investors' inclination towards riskier assets such as stocks.
As a result, risk sentiment has significantly dampened, casting a shadow over Asian markets and shaking investors' confidence in steady market performance.
ALSO READ
-
Hong Kong's Crackdown: Democracy Activists Jailed for Subversion
-
Taiwan Alarmed by Russian Screening Bolstering China’s Narrative
-
Hong Kong Activists Sentenced for Pro-Democracy Advocacy
-
Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Europe
-
Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance in Europe: Vice President Attends Democracy Forum