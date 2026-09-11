Market Slump: China & Hong Kong Stocks Decline

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a downturn on Friday, aligning to end the week on a lower note. This downward spiral is largely influenced by thin trading volumes.

Additionally, market analysts blame the drop on growing speculations regarding potential further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Such measures would be aimed at curbing inflation but might reduce investors' inclination towards riskier assets such as stocks.

As a result, risk sentiment has significantly dampened, casting a shadow over Asian markets and shaking investors' confidence in steady market performance.