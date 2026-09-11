Rybakina and Sabalenka Set for Epic U.S. Open Final Showdown

Elena Rybakina defeated Coco Gauff in a gripping U.S. Open semi-final to set up a final clash with Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula, joining select company in her quest for a third consecutive U.S. Open title. Rybakina aims for her third Grand Slam and world number one ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:15 IST
Rybakina and Sabalenka Set for Epic U.S. Open Final Showdown
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina overpowered Coco Gauff to secure a spot in the U.S. Open final, setting up a tantalizing title clash with Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina, eyeing her third Grand Slam, showcased her prowess on the court, while Sabalenka, riding high after defeating Jessica Pegula, looks to continue her dominance in the tournament.

Rybakina demonstrated remarkable resilience, recovering from a set down to level and ultimately overpower Gauff. Her strategic play and ability to capitalize on Gauff's errors proved decisive in sealing her victory. Meanwhile, Sabalenka, who found her rhythm against Pegula, eyes making history by winning three consecutive U.S. Opens.

In a reflection of U.S. tennis, Gauff's and Pegula's defeats mean no American woman has reached a Grand Slam final this year. The final showcases Rybakina's ambitions against Sabalenka's history-making potential, promising a fierce showdown at Flushing Meadows.

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