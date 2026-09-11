Turmoil in the Gulf: Saudi's Call and U.S. Response on Yemen Conflict

In a recent report by Axios, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly contacted U.S. President Donald Trump twice, urging direct military action against the Houthis. Despite Crown Prince Mohammed's request, Trump refused to authorize strikes, signaling an approach to avoid direct military engagement with the Houthis at this time.

U.S. officials have reiterated Trump’s directive to maintain a focus on Iran and safeguard the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command, engaged in urgent talks with Saudi officials, emphasizing increased U.S. support for Saudi Arabia amid the escalating conflict in Yemen.

The tensions stem from early July when Houthi forces reportedly intercepted Saudi warplanes preventing an Iranian aircraft landing in Sanaa. As Saudi Arabia seeks to form an international coalition to ensure maritime security in the Red Sea, the region's stability hangs in balance.