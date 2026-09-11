Growing concern over artificial intelligence's potential existential threat has prompted U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to advocate for stricter regulations. Recent warnings from Anthropic researchers, particularly following notable resignations, have heightened urgency.

Jacob Coxon, an Anthropic researcher, publicly voiced his belief that AI could eradicate humanity within a decade, sparking significant political reactions. This sentiment was echoed by his colleague Evan Hubinger on social media. In response, figures like Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly and Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz are pushing for legislative measures to mitigate AI's risks.

OpenAI and Anthropic, major industry players, are also considering slowing their AI developments amidst safety concerns. Meanwhile, California set a precedent with new state legislation addressing AI oversight. These developments mark a pivotal moment in balancing AI advancement and safety regulation.