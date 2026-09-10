White House Warnings: Iran Conflict Could Outlast Trump's Term
Top White House advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have warned President Trump privately that the conflict with Iran may last through his presidency. Despite Trump's public claims of a swift end, advisers expect Tehran's resistance to persist beyond January 2029.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, top White House advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have expressed concerns that the conflict with Iran could last through President Trump's term. U.S. officials familiar with the matter have relayed the warning privately.
The discussions, held in the Oval Office and the Situation Room, highlighted Tehran's potential to continue resisting U.S. pressure, which could extend the tensions well beyond the 2029 Inauguration Day. The White House has yet to respond to queries from Reuters.
This private advisory comes in stark contrast to President Trump's public statements. On Wednesday, Trump expressed confidence that the war would conclude shortly after the November midterm elections. He suggested that Iran's efforts to influence the vote would soon falter, although he did not rule out diplomatic solutions entirely.
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