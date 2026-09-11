BJP's Ram Kadam Defends India's BRICS Role Against Chidambaram's Skepticism

In a pointed response to Congress leader P Chidambaram's skepticism regarding India's tangible gains from recent BRICS summits, BJP MLA Ram Kadam accused him of indirectly criticizing India while opposing the BJP. Kadam asserted that the Congress leader's stance undermined India's achievements on the international stage.

Kadam emphasized that India's influence in global affairs has expanded, with nations worldwide recognizing it as a formidable leader and a potential mediator amid conflicts. He pointed to the country's continued economic strength, noting a 7.8% GDP growth in contrast to approximately 3% globally, despite facing global challenges like energy shortages.

The BJP MLA attributed this progress to the hard work of Indian citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and strategic foreign policy decisions. Kadam's remarks followed Chidambaram's questioning of the benefits of India's memberships in groups like BRICS, SCO, G20, and QUAD, arguing that recent summits lacked tangible outcomes.