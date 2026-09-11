At least two individuals lost their lives in Ukraine's drone strike on Russia's Tula region, with eight others injured due to Russian air raids in Kyiv, igniting a fire in a nine-story residential building, according to local authorities.

With tensions soaring since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv asserts that these attacks are part of their strategy to 'bring the war home' to average Russians, thereby raising the stakes for Moscow. Both nations, however, maintain a stance of not targeting civilians amidst escalating violence.

Russian Governor Dmitry Milyayev disclosed via Telegram that Ukraine's drone attacks not only claimed lives in Tula but also inflicted damage on infrastructure in Saratov's Volga River city, though no casualties were reported there. E-commerce giant Ozon reported that a drone attack resulted in a fire at its Saratov logistics hub, further exacerbating the regional tensions by damaging industrial and military facilities.