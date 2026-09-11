Escalating Conflict: Drone Strikes Stir Tensions in Russia and Ukraine
Drone attacks in Russia's Tula and Saratov regions killed two people and injured three, while Russian air strikes on Kyiv caused eight injuries. Ukraine continues its campaign to increase the cost of war for Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians amid ongoing tensions since the 2022 invasion.
At least two individuals lost their lives in Ukraine's drone strike on Russia's Tula region, with eight others injured due to Russian air raids in Kyiv, igniting a fire in a nine-story residential building, according to local authorities.
With tensions soaring since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv asserts that these attacks are part of their strategy to 'bring the war home' to average Russians, thereby raising the stakes for Moscow. Both nations, however, maintain a stance of not targeting civilians amidst escalating violence.
Russian Governor Dmitry Milyayev disclosed via Telegram that Ukraine's drone attacks not only claimed lives in Tula but also inflicted damage on infrastructure in Saratov's Volga River city, though no casualties were reported there. E-commerce giant Ozon reported that a drone attack resulted in a fire at its Saratov logistics hub, further exacerbating the regional tensions by damaging industrial and military facilities.
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