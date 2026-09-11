Drone Attacks Strike Central Russia: Casualties and Defense Efforts

Central Russia's Tula region experienced a harrowing night, as drone attacks claimed the lives of two individuals and injured three more, according to the local governor.

Tula's air defense units reported a significant operation where 26 drones were successfully intercepted overnight, ensuring fewer casualties in the region.

Governor Dmitry Milyayev, in a Telegram post, highlighted the concerted efforts of the defense units and urged residents to remain vigilant amid ongoing threats.