Drone Attacks Strike Central Russia: Casualties and Defense Efforts
Two individuals were killed and three more sustained injuries due to drone attacks in Russia's Tula region. Overnight, Russian air defense units successfully shot down 26 drones. The details were shared by Tula's Governor Dmitry Milyayev on Telegram, emphasizing the ongoing threat in the region.
Central Russia's Tula region experienced a harrowing night, as drone attacks claimed the lives of two individuals and injured three more, according to the local governor.
Tula's air defense units reported a significant operation where 26 drones were successfully intercepted overnight, ensuring fewer casualties in the region.
Governor Dmitry Milyayev, in a Telegram post, highlighted the concerted efforts of the defense units and urged residents to remain vigilant amid ongoing threats.
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