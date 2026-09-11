India: The Rising Star of BRICS Investment

India is positioning itself as a central hub for investment among BRICS countries, as highlighted during the BRICS Summit. With its economic expansion, engineering aptitude, and robust opportunities for partnerships, leaders from South Africa and Russia express strong interest in collaborative ventures to leverage mutual economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:57 IST
India: The Rising Star of BRICS Investment
Abednico Mkhari, Founder, MD and CEO of NTGR Engineering from South Africa (Left), Alexandr Kokov, Founder and CEO of GSBI Ltd from Russia. (Right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is rapidly establishing itself as a key investment hub for businesses from BRICS nations, underscored during the recent BRICS Summit. Leaders at the summit praised India's economic growth, engineering strength, and potential for partnerships in trade and technology.

In an interview with ANI, Abednico Mkhari, CEO of NTGR Engineering from South Africa, emphasized the importance of partnerships with Indian companies. 'We are excited to collaborate with Indian engineering firms to share technology and elevate our GDP,' Mkhari said, advocating for increased product exchanges between India and South Africa.

Similarly, GSBI Ltd CEO Alexandr Kokov from Russia highlighted India’s growing significance not only within BRICS but also globally. 'India offers a vast landscape for investment opportunities,' Kokov remarked, stressing the need for better information flow about India's economy among BRICS entrepreneurs. The summit underscores a new era of economic cooperation through joint ventures and trade within BRICS.

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