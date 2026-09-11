UK Prime Minister Delays Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham postpones the decision on the Jackdaw gas field until after a crucial parliamentary by-election. The delay affects the Shell and Equinor-backed project, with approval initially expected earlier this month. The by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, prompted by Keir Starmer's resignation, influences this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:14 IST
UK Prime Minister Delays Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has opted to delay a critical decision regarding the Jackdaw gas field project, postponing any resolution until after a significant parliamentary by-election. This move comes amid increasing scrutiny and high political stakes.

Initially, the approval for the Shell and Equinor-backed project was anticipated earlier this month. However, government sources now indicate that any decision will be deferred until late autumn, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, driven by the resignation of Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, is the latest factor in this delay. The contest is expected to be a competitive battle between Labour and the Green Party, adding further political complexity to the timing of the Jackdaw project decision.

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