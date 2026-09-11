In a contentious move, Ulrich Siegmund, the likely leader of Saxony-Anhalt, has introduced the idea of allowing a weapons producer to operate within the state. This plan aligns with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's agenda to support its deportation campaigns.

While the AfD brands itself a 'party of peace' and criticizes Germany's defense budget and military backing of Ukraine, it doesn’t entirely dismiss domestic arms production. Responding to inquiries, Siegmund expressed that military equipment might be necessary for the party's objectives of repatriation and deportation.

Meanwhile, local officials report that Israel's Elbit Systems is negotiating for a plant installation that could create jobs. However, potential political alliances could be strained as the project faces opposition from various factions, stirring concerns about Saxony-Anhalt's future economic and diplomatic landscape.