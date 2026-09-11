Controversy Erupts Over Potential Arms Plant in Saxony-Anhalt

Ulrich Siegmund of the far-right Alternative for Germany considers allowing a weapons producer to operate in Saxony-Anhalt, for resources aligned with their deportation plans. Despite opposing Germany's defense spending and military support for Ukraine, the AfD doesn't rule out arm production. Discussions continue amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:03 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Potential Arms Plant in Saxony-Anhalt

In a contentious move, Ulrich Siegmund, the likely leader of Saxony-Anhalt, has introduced the idea of allowing a weapons producer to operate within the state. This plan aligns with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's agenda to support its deportation campaigns.

While the AfD brands itself a 'party of peace' and criticizes Germany's defense budget and military backing of Ukraine, it doesn’t entirely dismiss domestic arms production. Responding to inquiries, Siegmund expressed that military equipment might be necessary for the party's objectives of repatriation and deportation.

Meanwhile, local officials report that Israel's Elbit Systems is negotiating for a plant installation that could create jobs. However, potential political alliances could be strained as the project faces opposition from various factions, stirring concerns about Saxony-Anhalt's future economic and diplomatic landscape.

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