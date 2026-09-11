Political Chessboard: AfD's Ambitious Power Play in Saxony-Anhalt

Following its success in Saxony-Anhalt's state election, Germany's far-right AfD seeks coalition support from other parties or the far-left BSW. Despite winning 39 seats, the AfD lacks a clear majority, complicating their path to governance. The BSW shows interest but sets challenging conditions for collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:15 IST
Political Chessboard: AfD's Ambitious Power Play in Saxony-Anhalt

Following its victory in Saxony-Anhalt's state election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is strategizing to consolidate power amidst challenges. Efforts include seeking defectors from other parties or negotiating with the left-leaning BSW, which presents stringent conditions for its alliance.

Ulrich Siegmund, the 35-year-old AfD leader, aims to quickly establish a legislative majority. However, forming a government might take weeks or months, a common scenario in German politics. Despite winning 39 seats out of 83, Siegmund must navigate political complexities to secure a stable government.

While the AfD is shunned by major parties, it remains determined to break new ground. The BSW is open to collaboration but opposes a formal coalition, seeking an independent state premier instead—something Siegmund doesn't support. If BSW negotiations falter, Siegmund may target CDU members for support, considering a new election if needed.

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