Political Chessboard: AfD's Ambitious Power Play in Saxony-Anhalt

Following its victory in Saxony-Anhalt's state election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is strategizing to consolidate power amidst challenges. Efforts include seeking defectors from other parties or negotiating with the left-leaning BSW, which presents stringent conditions for its alliance.

Ulrich Siegmund, the 35-year-old AfD leader, aims to quickly establish a legislative majority. However, forming a government might take weeks or months, a common scenario in German politics. Despite winning 39 seats out of 83, Siegmund must navigate political complexities to secure a stable government.

While the AfD is shunned by major parties, it remains determined to break new ground. The BSW is open to collaboration but opposes a formal coalition, seeking an independent state premier instead—something Siegmund doesn't support. If BSW negotiations falter, Siegmund may target CDU members for support, considering a new election if needed.